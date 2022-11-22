LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Lafayette Parish School System has announced that Julia H. Williams has been named principal of Lafayette High School.

Williams will replace Rachel Brown, who recently resigned abruptly after just three years on the job.

Lafayette Superintendent Irma Trosclair said Williams is committed to building a culture of high expectations and rigor, establishing professional learning communities at the heart of instruction, and strengthening relationships between staff, students and the community.

“Ms. Williams has a proven track record of exemplary school leadership, and I am confident in her skills to lead Lafayette High School to the next level of excellence and high performance,” Trosclair said.

Williams has a Bachelor of Science degree in Secondary Mathematics Education from Louisiana State University where she was also a member of the Golden Band from Tigerland all four years. Following graduation, she began her teaching career at her alma mater, Lafayette High School. While teaching, Williams earned a Master of Education degree in Gifted Education as well as a Master of Education degree in Educational Leadership from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.

Julia H. Williams/LPSS

After teaching at Lafayette High School for ten years, Williams became the high school math lead teacher for the district. In May 2015, she was named the principal at Northside High School. During her time at Northside, the school improved from an F rating to a C as of the school performance scores released this month.

During her tenure as a teacher, Williams was the recipient of the 2011 Louisiana State Teacher of the Year award and was honored at the White House by President Obama with all the 2011 State Teacher of the Year honorees. Williams has also been an adjunct instructor at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and at the University of Phoenix. Williams is the 2022 Lafayette Parish School System High School Principal of the Year.

Williams and her husband Mike have two children who attend Lafayette Parish Schools with one currently in fifth grade and another in third.