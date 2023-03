UPDATE, 1:10 P.M.: Lafayette High is currently under a “shelter in place.” All staff and students are safe.

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Lafayette High is on lockdown after a shooting threat.

According to Lafayette Police, a shooting threat was made at Lafayette High Friday morning. Police are on the scene and are investigating.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.