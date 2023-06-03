SCOTT, La. (KLFY) — At 8:41 a.m. Scott Fire Department responded to a major traffic accident involving a semi-truck at Mile Marker 97 E. bound on Interstate 10.

Scott Fire Department say the firefighters arrived at the scene and determined the tanker being transported was empty. However, both of the saddle tanks on the semi-truck were leaking diesel.

At that point, Lafayette Fire Department Hazmat Unit was requested to come to the scene in order to remove the remaining diesel. They did this using specialized phonematic pumps, authorities said.

Scott Police say the driver of the semi-truck received minor injuries and the cause of the accident is still being investigated.