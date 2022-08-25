LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Indictments came down from the Grand Jury for the 15th Judicial District Attorney in Lafayette Parish in 3 separate murder cases.

Brooke Blanchard, 23, and Brady LeBlanc, 23, were each indicted on one count of second-degree murder for the March 2022 death of a toddler. The child was found unresponsive by Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office in Breaux Bridge. The one-year-old was transported to the hospital and later pronounced dead.

Two men were also indicted for the death of a Lafayette man in April. Khadarian Simmons, 18 of St. Martinville and Kendrick Jones, 18 of Houston were each indicted on one count of second-degree murder and two counts of attempted second-degree murder. The shooting happened on Interstate 10 near Lafayette that also left two hospitalized.

The third indictment was on a Texas woman for the murder of her alledged boyfriend. Destiny Leanne McAfee, 22 was indicted on one count of second-degree murder. According to an investigation, after the shooting, she left the house in the victim’s vehicle and later turned herself in to authorities in Longview, Texas.