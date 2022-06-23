LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A Lafayette Parish Grand Jury has returned five indictments in violent crimes cases. The jury also declined to hand down two indictments relating to rape.

Indicted were the following:

Sanai Riley, 17, was indicted for armed robbery by use of force or intimidation while armed with a dangerous weapon. He took property of value from Isiah James on March 19, 2022, according to the indictment.

Charonda Banks, 42, was indicted for second-degree murder. The indictment said that Banks murdered Gerald James on December 10, 2017. The Daily Advertiser reported that James was Banks’ boyfriend at the time, and Lafayette Police believed that the couple got into an argument prior to Banks shooting James.

Zachary Adams, 37, was indicted for second-degree murder in relation to the death of Jalen Walker. Walker was shot to death in the 1900 block of Carmel Dr. on March 28, 2022. A few days later, Adams was arrested in Houston, Tx., and then extradited back to Lafayette on April 23.

Marco Andrus, 24, was indicted for second-degree murder. The victim, Jacob Perry, 32, was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound on October 17, 2021. Lafayette Police responded to the 2900 block of Northeast Evangeline Throughway at about 3:20 a.m. regarding a shooting, that’s when they found Perry. Police said Andrus and Perry had been in an argument prior to the shooting. Andrus was arrested on October 18, 2021.

Jayvien Mallery, 21, was indicted for principal to second-degree murder in relation to the Bourgeious Park shooting that killed John Sinegal Jr. on April 9 of 2021. Mallery was arrested on April 16, 2021 by the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The Jury handed down two “not true bills,” meaning they declined to indict those. The first was Robert Ledet, accused of committing first-degree rape on April 6, 2021. The other was Jack Franks, accused of committing rape on August 18, 2020.