LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Lafayette firefighters responded a house fire on Chester Street Monday.

Around 5:40 p.m. on Monday, Lafayette firefighters responded to a house fire in the 100 block of Chester Street.

Firefighters arrived on scene within minutes and smoke was filling the area.

Firefighters said flames were coming from the front windows of the residence.

The house next door was threatened from the fire but firefighters quickly got it under control.

The occupant of the house was across the street to a neighbor’s house when they noticed smoke coming from the home. The adult male occupant lived alone. He lost everything in the fire, according to the release.

Fire officials determined the fire originated in the living room. The cause of the fire is under investigation.