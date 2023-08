Pictures from the frontlines of our firefighters and the wildland fires they are fighting.

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– The Lafayette Fire Department is currently on the scene of a mobile home arson on Petite Road in the city.

The department said the fire was intentional and believe there was some confrontation involved that led to it. A grass fire also started following the mobile home fire.

No injuries were reported, according to LFD.

This is an ongoing investigation, and more information will be shared when made available.