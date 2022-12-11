LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Lafayette firefighters responded to an apartment fire on Sunday.

The fire took place at Park Place Apartments, 100 Belle Fontaine Drive at 3:15 p.m.

Fire officials determined the fire originated on the stove top in a downstairs unit. The occupant was cooking and left the pots unattended.

The fire spread to an adjacent apartment and two upstairs units.

The two downstairs apartments had major damages, and the fire was put out in 20 minutes, according to Lafayette firefighters.

The upstairs apartments were slightly damaged with smoke and water damage.

The occupant was in his room when he noticed smoke and left the apartment to notify his neighbors.

Everyone made it out without injuries.

The cause of the fire was ruled an accident.