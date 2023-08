Pictures from the frontlines of our firefighters and the wildland fires they are fighting.

LAFEYETTE, La. (KLFY)– The Lafayette Fire Department is currently responding to a warehouse fire at the intersection of Lacour Avenue and Stewart Street.

Firefighters were dispatched at 6:52 p.m. Wednesday to the scene. The department said the fire is contained, but they are still on the scene monitoring hotspots.

No injuries were reported.

More information will be shared when made available.