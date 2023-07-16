LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Lafayette Firefighters have been extinguishing a fire at an abounded hotel since 2 a.m. Sunday morning.

According to the release, firefighters arrived at an abandoned hotel located at 1421 SE Evangeline Thruway at 2 a.m. Sunday morning. When they arrived, one of the large two-story buildings was engulfed in flames.

After seeing the magnitude of the situation, multiple more alarms were requested to the scene. As the fire continued to spread to the other buildings, three more Lafayette fire apparatus were called to the scene.

Assistance from the parish volunteers was needed in the form of an aerial ladder from Broussard Fire Department and water tankers from all parish fire departments and Breaux Bridge, according to the release.

Firefighters attempted to extinguish the flames for over four hours before getting it under control. Approximately 60 firefighters responded to the scene to combat the fire.

One Lafayette firefighter sustained a minor ankle injury, said the release.

Alton Trahan, Lafayette Fire spokesperson, said fire crews remain on scene extinguishing spot fires with the assistance of a large excavator from Public Works Department. Firefighters expected to remain on scene for several more hours.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The release stated “An initial search, limited, was conducted of the heavily damaged buildings as homeless are known to occupy the abandoned motel. Further search of accessible area will be conducted as the scene progresses. Individuals on the property were interviewed to determine if any known occupant was missing. At this time, no information was gathered to indicate any victims.”

The abandoned hotel has been considered seriously blighted property and a potential fire hazard for years. Progress was being made to demolish the structures by Lafayette Development and Planning Department, according to Trahan.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.