LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Lafayette firefighters extinguish an early morning fire to an abandoned home.

According to Lafayette Fire Department Investigator Alton Trahan, firefighters were called to a house fire in the 100 block of Eleventh Street around 3:20 a.m. Sunday morning. Trahan explains multiple witnesses driving by on SE Evangeline Thruway reported the home on fire.

Approximately 27 firefighters arrived on four pumpers, a ladder truck, and several support vehicles to aid in extinguishing the fire. Trahan reports the unoccupied single family dwelling was fully ablaze.

The fire was brought under control within 20 minutes. Trahan adds the home sustained major fire damage. Fire officials determined the home was abandoned, not secured and had no electrical services.

There were items in the home suggesting squatters were living inside. An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway. Trahan reports that it’s likely individual(s) in the home may have been trying to stay warm.