LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Firefighter Brent Haynes was discharged Thursday from Ochsner Lafayette General Hospital.

Haynes was critically injured when he jumped off the I-10 overpass in Lafayette to avoid an 18-wheeler that crashed into a firetruck on scene of an earlier crash.

The driver of that 18-wheeler, Nathan A. Martin, 51, of Mississippi, faces charges of failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, open alcohol container, OWI first-offense, and vehicular negligent injuring.

Haynes had surgery Tuesday to repair injuries sustained in the 20 feet fall.

“He’s in good spirit and progressing well with his recovery in the company of his family and friends,” Lafayette Fire Dept. Spokesperson Alton Trahan said.

He will now recover physically and emotionally at his home.

“There’s been an outpouring of support over the past six days. We appreciate the continued support from our great community.”