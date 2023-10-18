LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Fire station #2 will be closing for a major renovation costing around $1.5 million.

On Thursday, fire station #2 located at 1013 Mudd Avenue, will be closing to allow renovations on the station to begin. The cost of the project is $1.5 million and will take six months to complete, according to the Lafayette Fire Department.

Built in 1982, station #2 is the only two-story fire station in Lafayette. LDF said the location needs repairs and modifications to its layout to accommodate the increased number of firefighters working at the station. The currently layout was also not designed for gender inclusion.

New modifications to be added will include separate sleeping quarters for males and females, as well as gender-neutral restroom facilities. LDF said their decision to renovate the station was cost effective compared to the building of a new fire station.

The transition of firefighters out of fire station #2 will begin Thursday, and the engine company and rescue truck will relocate to fire station #3.

Fire Chief Robert Benoit says LDF has taken the necessary precautions to ensure services are not interrupted.

“In closing a fire station, albeit temporary, the main concern is always maintaining efficient response times,” said Benoit. “The community around fire station #2 can be assured the Lafayette Fire Department have put in place sufficient measures to provide the same level of service. Our mission is always to save life and property.”

LDF said calls for service on the outer perimeter of that area will be assisted by engine companies within the district and the public should not be concerned about fire protection.

