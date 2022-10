LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Lafayette Fire Department responded to an apartment fire late Thursday on Eraste Landry Road.

LFD crews responded just before 9 p.m. to 1815 Eraste Landry.

The multi-unit complex is located directly across the street from KLFY.

So far, we have been told that there are no civilians or firefighter injuries.

We will provide further details as they become available.