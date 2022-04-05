LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Lafayette Fire Chief Robert Benoit confirms Fire Station #6 at 3705 Johnston Street is being proposed to be relocated and rebuilt.

Chief Robert Benoit adds that $1.8M has already been budgeted for the proposed project.

He outlines two options for Fire Station #6: To rebuild it at its current location or relocate and rebuild it on a new property they already own near the intersection of Eastland and Camellia Boulevard.

“It’s a single bay station. It has outlived its usefulness.” Benoit said.

“So, we need to build one twice as large.”

The plan, he says, is to build-up the property to handle a larger fire station, especially a station location that gets additional staff during storms.

“We’re looking at building a station large enough to accommodate the large fire trucks and the additional personnel who need to be there from time to time.”

The chief says there are insurance benefits that could come with the relocation of the fire station.

He said the move increases the chance of a higher fire rating and that equals lower insurance costs. The rating could leap from Class 2 to Class 1.

“Every station that we build, we design a whole footprint to take care of our needs that we have a whole turning radius to get in and out of that station,” Chief Benoit said.

The chief invites public input before a final decision regarding Fire Station #6.

“All we’re doing right now is allowing the public to see and understand that we are moving some stations. You have a concern, then give us a call and we can talk about it. But I can tell you that it’s going to benefit you in the long run because you’ll see a decrease in insurance premiums if our fire rating becomes a Class 1, something we’re looking at trying to accomplish. And, it’s not just about trying to accomplish a Class One, it’s about becoming more efficient.”

Another proposal being negotiated is to relocate Fire Station #5 near McDonalds at UL Lafayette.

The chief says the fire station would move to Cajundome Boulevard, closer to the Blackham Coliseum.