LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Lafayette firefighters responded to a commercial fire at 106 Sunshine St. in Lafayette Saturday night at 10:15 p.m.

A neighbor reported the fire after seeing smoke coming from the warehouse. When firefighters arrived, heavy smoke filled the area, according to the Lafayette Fire Department.

Flames were coming from the large commercial building as emergency crews arrived on scene. LFD said the incident quickly resulted in a 2nd alarm response with three additional fire equipment. With several homes and a smaller commercial building adjacent to the burning structure, firefighters were able to protect the other properties.

Firefighters worked to tame the fire for over an hour. The commercial building sustained major fire damage. No one was at the business when the fire started and no injuries were reported, according to LFD.

The building was once a printing shop, but the business was no longer in operation. The equipment along with other items were stored inside, and the owner was using the building to repair items.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.