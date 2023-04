LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The Lafayette Fire Department (LFD) responded to a grease fire at Wendy’s on Ambassador Caffery yesterday afternoon, according to authorities.

Firefighters responded to the fire around 1 p.m. on April 22. LFD also said that the fire started from a deep fryer in the kitchen area.

According to LFD, the restaurant sustained smoke, water, and fire damage and will be closed for a few days to clean up.

LFD also said that there were no injuries.