LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The Lafayette Fire Department (LFD) is on the scene of a fire at the St. Francis Motel in Lafayette.

LFD said that authorities responded to the motel, located at 1604 N University Ave., around 11:15 a.m. on Feb. 19.

Courtesy of LFD

The fire is out and there is heavy damage to one section of the motel, LFD said.

No injuries have been reported.

The fire is under investigation and updates will follow as information is released.