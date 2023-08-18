UPDATE, 8/18/23, 11:10 A.M.: According to Alton Trahan with Lafayette Fire, the scene has been cleared. The smell was determined to be from a sewer line that was tapped into by construction crews.

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Lafayette High School is sheltering in place while a possible gas leak is being investigated.

According to Lafayette Police, the Lafayette Fire Department is investigating a possible gas leak at Lafayette High.

No other information is available at this time. More will be provided as it becomes available.