LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Smoke could be seen in the air Monday afternoon as a fire burned at Pete’s in Lafayette.

According to Alton Trahan, the Lafayette Fire Department responded to a grease fire around 2:37 p.m. at Pete’s sports bar on Johnston Street Monday afternoon. The fire was on the outside of the building, but there was smoke damage on the inside. It is believed that the fire started in a grease trap.

No injuries have been reported. More information will be provided as it becomes available.