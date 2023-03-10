LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The Lafayette Fire Department (LFD) responded to a commercial fire this morning.

LFD said that firefighters were called out to 1734 N. University Ave., Shah’s Kwik Stop, around 11:15 a.m.

Employees at Burger King noticed the fire in the back of the building and called 911, according to LFD, and when first responders arrived on the scene, the rear of the building was on fire.

Firefighters extinguished the fire within 10 minutes. LFD said that the exterior of the building sustained heavy fire damage and that the electrical services to the building were damaged by the intense heat.

Fire officials determined that the fire started in a fenced-in area attached to the building and was caused by improperly discarded smoking material, LFD said.