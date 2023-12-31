LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– The Lafayette Fire Department battled a house fire in the 100 block of Scenic Drive Sunday morning.

After lighting his fireplace, the owner of the home heard an odd sound in the fireplace and started smelling smoke, which made him call 911. He tamed the fire with a fire extinguisher until firefighters came.

Upon arrival, firefighters went to the attic and noticed the smoke coming from the chimney. They quickly put out the fire.

Fire officials determined the fire was an accident, and the heat from the fireplace made the combustible material in the metal flue catch fire, which spread to the chimney.

The attic, roof and chimney were damaged, according to LFD.

