LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The Lafayette Fire Department is reminding citizens that while it is illegal to set off fireworks in the City of Lafayette, fireworks are legal in unincorporated areas of Lafayette Parish.

Fireworks pose a danger to those lighting them as well as their neighbors and can lead to injury and unintended fires. The most common fireworks injuries are to the face, eyes, hands, and fingers.

“Our main concern is safety. Often, fireworks land in a field or next to someone’s house, and subsequently, you have a small fire. We recommend having a fire extinguisher or water hose nearby in case a small fire pursues,” Lafayette Fire Department Public Information Officer Alton Trahan said.

The State Fire Marshal advises:

Detonate devices at least 200 feet away from structures, vehicles, and rubbish, and move away after lighting.

NEVER light fireworks in your hand.

Never point or throw fireworks at people, pets, cars, or buildings.

Adults should always supervise fireworks activities.

Never allow children to light fireworks, and keep them away from small children.

Never operate fireworks while impaired.

Light devices one at a time and monitor and have a bucket of water or hose nearby.

Discard detonated items by wetting them down to prevent reignition.

Do not dispose of them in a trash container.

Always read and follow the label directions.

