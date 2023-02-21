LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Broussard, LeBlanc & Associates, a financial/private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial, Inc., earned the Ameriprise Client Experience Award for 2022.

According to the release, “Broussard, LeBlanc & Associates was honored with this award because their ability to consistently deliver personalized, goal-based advice and exceptional client service. Award recipients earned an overall client satisfaction rating equal to or greater than 4.9 out of 5.0* and maintained stellar business results.”

Broussard, LeBlanc & Associates was founded in June 29, 1894, which means they’ve been helping the community for 125 years.

The award represents an elite group of Ameriprise advisors recognized as leaders for their commitment to making a difference in the lives of their clients.

“As a Private wealth advisory practice, Broussard, LeBlanc & Associates provides financial advice that is anchored in a solid understanding of client needs and expectations and is delivered in one-on-one relationships with their clients,” the release stated.

For more information, please contact Brett Broussard at 337.216.9330 or visit the Ameriprise office at 3909 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy Suite I Lafayette, LA 70503.