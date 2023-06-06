LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Lafayette Farmers and Artisans Market has announced their 10th anniversary celebration at Moncus Park this Saturday. The market opens at 8 a.m. and festivities kick off at 10 a.m. with the ringing of the market bell and a special rendition of “Happy Birthday” performed by the Cajun Jam musicians.

The anniversary celebration also marks the Lafayette staple’s induction into the prestigious Fête Internationale des Marches, the first market in the U.S. to receive this honor.

60 vendors are scheduled to participate, showcasing an array of local produce, art, and ready-to-eat food. As part of the celebration, there will be a basket giveaway featuring market goods worth of $500.

Lafayette Parish French immersion students are invited to join in all-French conversations at Kevin Domingue’s French Table to celebrate Acadiana’s rich linguistic traditions. There will be an interactive children’s crafting area and other activities for kids.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The Lafayette Farmers and Artisans Market is held every Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon at Moncus Park. Free parking is available behind the market, and a complimentary handicap-accessible shuttle service operates every 15 minutes departing from Blackham Coliseum until 1 p.m.