LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) A frantic search is under way for a service dog belonging to a Lafayette teen with autism.

The Freeman family says they are desperate to find their French bulldog, Remi, who has been missing since last week when he managed to get out of the home unseen.

“He is not just a dog to us he is our family member, and it’s hurting us not having him home,” Monica Freeman says.

Remy was last seen May 4 on Saturn Drive off Jupiter Drive between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. chasing a teenager who was wearing a white shirt and black basketball shorts.

The family is asking residents in the area to check their ring cameras and if they notice anything to say something.

A reward is also being offered for his safe return.

Anyone who spots the pup or knows anything can call or text at 337-344-5435 or 337-412-9094.