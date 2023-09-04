LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The family of Deniro Broussard, 18, of Lafayette, is grieving his loss after he was shot and killed on August 22 on Shirley Picard Drive.

He was the youngest of three siblings, with an older sister and brother. He loved UGK music and was also excited about becoming an uncle. Cedric Broussard his father, said he would have made a great uncle.

“He was a very family-oriented child. He loved being around his family and friends,” said Cedric.

Cedric recalled the shooting still in disbelief.

“He and his mom were going to his grandmother’s house, and a guy came out of nowhere. I don’t know what he had on his heart. He said something to my wife, and my son circled back on the bicycle, and he [the suspect] pulled out a gun and shot my son in cold blood in front of his mother,” Cedric added.

Cedric said his son had aspirations to be a commercial truck driver. He wanted to hit the highway and see the world.

He reflects on all the deep conversations he and his son would had.

“He was my world. My heart goes out to everyone that came across his life, just trying times. Love on your people,” said Cedric.

The Lafayette Police Department and the US Marshal’s Violent Offenders Task Force have arrested Johntay Hamilton, 28, of Lafayette. Hamilton was charged with one count of second-degree murder and one count of felon in possession of a firearm.

Hamilton was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.

If you would like to help the family, you can send donations. The funeral is on Wednesday.