LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Three people are safe after having been awakened by a house fire in Lafayette overnight, authorities said.

Lafayette firefighters responded to a house fire in the 1000 block of North Pierce Street at 2:24 a.m. after the owner of the home called 911 to report the living room on fire. When firefighters arrived they reported flames coming from the front window and door of the house. Two vehicles were also on fire under the carport, and the fire was spreading to the home next door.

The homeowner, her son and grandson were in the neighbor’s yard when emergency crews arrived. The son said he was awakened by the heat and smoke from the fire, noticed the curtains on fire and alerted his family.

Firefighters got the fire under control in approximately 20 minutes.

The home and vehicles sustained heavy fire damage, the neighbor’s house suffered heat damage, but no injuries were reported.

Fire officials determined that fire originated in the living room. An electrical malfunction was the ignition source, and an overloaded electrical circuit contributed to the fire. The fire was ruled an accident.

