LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Lafayette Fire Department responded to a residential fire Saturday evening.

A duplex caught on fire Saturday evening around 5:15 p.m. on South Pierce St.

The duplex had 5 people living on one side and one person living on the other side.

Lafayette fire department confirmed no one was injured in the fire.

The cause of the fire has not been confirmed yet.

More information will be updated when released.