LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– A Lafayette driver was arrested Saturday morning for OWI after engaging in a police chase.

At 08:26 a.m., the Lafayette Police Department attempted to conduct a traffic stop on James Cormier, 58, in the 1800 block of NW Evangeline Thruway. According to police, Cormier did not comply with the officer then resisted arrest and drove away, which led to the chase.

During the chase, Cormier was driving a truck that was missing a wheel. Officers caught him in the 200 block of Friendship Street.

Additional charges will be applied for in regards to Cormier.