LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Domestic violence survivors face a lot of obstacles, keeping cool in the current record heat should not be one of them.

Faith House of Acadiana, a domestic violence crisis center in Lafayette, is without air conditioning, and is asking for your help in getting it back up and running, according to the organization’s Director of Prevention & Development, Kristen Boutte.

“We’ve been put on broil over here at Faith House, experiencing issues with our air conditioning being out in the resident common areas and the staff offices at shelter,” Boutte said, in a news release. “While our staff has never had any problems rolling up their sleeves and getting their hands dirty, the air is beginning to get a little thick in here.”

The organization has set up a flash-fundraising campaign to deal with the unexpected expense.

“Unexpected AC repairs are not only costly, but they are not in the budget for us right now,” Boutte said. “We’ve set a goal to help cover the various costs. Your donation could chill things out around here for us. Your gift through sponsorship or donation would be a breath of fresh air (literally).”

The campaign has set a fundraising goal of $15,000. If you’d like to contribute, click here.