LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a death in a mobile home in the 300 block of Lagneaux Rd. in Duson.

Public information officer Valerie Ponseti said deputies were called out to the 300 block of Lagneaux Road Wednesday morning around 5:15 a.m.

Deputies found an unresponsive male in the house and began an investigation. His identity has not been released.

Details are limited, and the investigation is ongoing.