LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A Lafayette day care worker has been arrested for cruelty to one of her charges, police said.

Clemonia Onezime 22, of Lafayette was arrested by the Lafayette Police Department’s Youth Services Section Tuesday and booked into Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on one count of Cruelty to Juveniles, authorities said.

Police said the arrest stems from a report filed by the 2-year-old victim’s parent alleging cruelty on April 28. The report alleged that Onezime, who was employed at the time at a local day care in the 800 block of Pandora Street, grabbed the victim who was under her care and slammed him to the ground for not wanting to take a nap.

Onezime was also observed placing the victim in a prone position on a mat where she placed her thigh on his lower back and used her body weight to restrict the victim from moving, police said.

Details of Onezime’s bond, if any, have not been released.