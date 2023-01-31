LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Acadiana Waste Services (AWS) is taking over solid waste and recycling collection services in the Lafayette and unincorporated areas of Lafayette Parish beginning Nov.1.

Before Nov. 1, all customers will be given a 95-gallon waste container that will be black with a red lid.

Residents who would like to order a second 95-gallon container to dispose of additional household garbage, may do so for an upfront one-time usage fee of $90.

According to the release, “All customers must register to receive a new forest green, 95-gallon container for curbside recycling services. Please note the cart is strictly for recycling-compliant material only.”

Registration for recycling can be completed at www.acadianawaste.com/recycling-service/ or by calling 337-205-7710.

A second waste cart can be ordered at www.acadianawaste.com/request-other-services/ or by calling 337-205-7710. The $90 fee will be charged by AWS at the time of order.