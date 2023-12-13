LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Crime Stoppers need help identifying a suspect or suspects wanted for a homicide.
On Dec. 2 just before 2 a.m., the Lafayette Police Department responded to the 300 Block of Tenth Street after receiving reports of a shooting in progress. Upon arrival, officers said they found one victim at a residence in the area.
Fredrika Steven was found with a gunshot wound, and was taken to a local hospital where she later died.
If you can identify the suspect or have any information about this crime, SAY IT HERE! Call our tips line at 232-TIPS or submit your tip using our P3 Tips mobile app.
