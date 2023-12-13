LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Law enforcement are searching for two theft suspects and need help from the public.

According to the Lafayette Crime Stoppers Facebook page, the Lafayette Police Department needs your help in identifying suspects.

Two women entered ULTA Beauty on Ambassador Caffery on Dec. 12 and left the store without paying for merchandise.

If you know the identity of these women, please call Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS (8477) or by downloading the P3 TIPS Mobile App or by dialing **TIPS (**8477) on your mobile device.

All callers remain anonymous.

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Latest Stories