LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Crime Stoppers need your help finding a suspect wanted for a homicide.

On Oct. 29 at approximately 9 a.m. the suspect drove in the front of the victim’s residence located in the 500 Block of Orchid Drive. The suspect shot the victim, Nathan Bob, in front of his house once, before driving away. Bob was taken to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The suspect has been identified as 23-year-old Dontrell Laray Clark. Clark has an active warrant for one count of second-degree murder.

If anyone has any information about the whereabouts of Clark, call Crime Stopper’s tips line at 232-TIPS or submit your tip using our P3 Tips mobile app.

