LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– A pedestrian is now in the hospital following a major crash, according to the Lafayette Police Department.

Authorities said the victim was hit by a vehicle while crossing the roadway on the 1700 block of Cameron Street. The 1700 block of Cameron Street is shut down as a result of the incident.

Police are currently investigating the scene.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and use an different route.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Latest Posts