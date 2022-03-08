LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) The Lafayette City and Parish Councils will vote on an ordinance Tuesday that includes a $400 annual permit cost for food truck vendors.

LCG’s Director of Community Development & Planning Department, Mary Sliman calculates that there were close to double the amount of food truck vendors during the pandemic.

“We started 2019 with 27 food trucks and around 60 at the beginning of 2021,” Slated reported.

She said currently there are 67 permitted food truck vendors within the parish.

There are a lot of food truck vendors but not all operate legally.

Dustin Cravins owns Cravin’ Boudin, a lawfully permitted pop-up food truck.

Cravins appreciates the regulatory aspect of the permit, but $400 dollars is a bit much.

“You’re talking about gas prices at an all-time high, folks are just trying to make it and inflation is through roof,” Cravins stated.

He says vendors are small business owners. Not to mention they must have a commissary a place where they go and empty grease traps and fill up water.

“There’s a fee there no one is going to give you commissary space for free. You have a fee associated with all your health permitting. You have fees associated with every city and every municipality that you go into,” Cravins explained.

Another food vendor who wants to remain anonymous says he has no problem with the $400 permit.

His concern is having to pay to operate for Mardi Gras.

“It’s not going to include Mardi Gras because you have to pay another $200 for Mardi Gras,” the vendor added.

If approved, requirements include:

$400 permit fee renewed each July, address for Commissary, Certificate of Insurance, LCG Indemnification and Hold Harmless Agreement (same as SMD), Valid Vehicle registration, and Valid permits from LA Dept of Health & Hospitals for Commissary and Mobile Food Establishment. No drive-thru, external lighting or outdoor seating allowed.