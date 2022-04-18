LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Your $10 ticket could win you a bar-load of alcohol worth hundreds of dollars with the Lafayette Council On Aging’s “Stock The Bar” raffle.

This year, there’s also a sober living option that includes a grill and gift certificates to Lafayette experiences. Ticket sales benefit the meals on wheels program that feeds hundreds of elderly and shut-ins in Acadiana.

Koridea Phillips with LCOA says they service hundreds of people in the area daily. “We service close to 600 people per day. We have 175 people on the waiting list. Funding or money that’s raised from this raffle will be used to take some of our clients off of the waiting list”, Phillips says. “It’s a tremendous feeling to call somebody who’s been waiting for a year or two and say, hey, I got a slot for you for meals on wheels. You can now get your meals on wheels.”

Get your tickets and more info on the Lafayette Council On Aging‘s website and Facebook page.

The winner will be drawn on Thursday, April 21, 2022 right here on KLFY during our evening broadcast.