LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The Lafayette Council on Aging held their annual “Stock the Bar” fundraiser Thursday night and 4 winners took home prizes worth over $7,000 total.

The winners were drawn live during News 10’s 5:00 and 6:00 newscasts. The annual fundraiser helps the council provide meals to hundreds of senior citizens through the Meal on Wheels program, assisted living, home healthcare, transportation and more.

Congratulations to the winners:

Joy Miguez of Lafayette, 1st Prize Winner – “Be A Legend” package worth over $1,100

D.J. Fournerat of Lafayette, 2nd Prize Winner – “In the Spirit of Acadiana” package worth over $1,300

Doris Jones of Maurice, 3rd Prize Winner – “Time to Wine” package worth over $900

Winston Young of Lafayete, 4th Prize Winner – “The Sober” package worth nearly $4,000

Prizes included gift certificates to local restaurants and boutiques, swamp tours, signed sports memorabilia, weekend getaway and more.