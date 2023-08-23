LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — New Ten visited the cooling station that is available to those trying to escape the extreme heat at the Domingue Recreation Center.

This air-conditioning facility will be here to provide shelter for those most vulnerable in the heat.

New Ten’s Kye Price spoke to the Director of Parks and Recreation in Lafayette, Hollis Conway, about what to expect from this cooling station.

“Right now in the emergency that we are in with this heat it is just dangerous, we have lots of people who utilize our parks, and we always recommend they remain safe, that they try to stay out the heat, that they cover and use appropriate skin protection, that they stay hydrated. Upon talking with the administration we thought well let’s provide a cooling station available to those who may need some assistance,” said Conway.

Conway says the administration is doing everything they can to make sure people stay safe during the hot weather and hopes for cooler weather in the near future.

“During this emergency declaration we’ll try to do anything we can to help and look forward to the time when that emergency declaration is lifted and we can go back to our normal activities and enjoy maybe some cooler weather,” said Conway.

Chief of Training at the Lafayette Fire Department, Troy Gauthier, says the facility will provide people with refreshments to get some relief from the heat.

“We provide them with a cot to just sit on and take a nap and just get some relief… We have water for them so they can rehydrate and so that’s what we’re offering here,” said Gauthier.

Gauthier says the cooling station is the first to ever come to Lafayette due to the hot temperatures.

“This is the first time that I know of here in Lafayette that we’ve had a cooling station in operation to give this type of relief and its because of the extreme temperatures we’ve been focusing,” said Gauthier.

Gauthier urges everyone to drink enough water and take breaks especially if you are working outside.

“Key thing is make sure you stay hydrated and don’t work for extended amounts of time in the direct heat, get some shelter in the shade. Take some breaks and remember always stay hydrated,” said Gauthier.

The station will be open seven days a week from noon to 5pm for anyone who would like to enjoy the cool air.