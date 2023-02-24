LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG) receives response for Request for Proposal (RFP) for land for the future development of a new Performing Arts Center.

The University of Louisiana at Lafayette submitted their response back in January and is the only entity to submit one to LCG. The proposal is a lease agreement for the northwest corner of Cajundome Boulevard and West Congress Street. The deadline to submit was on Wednesday.

Mayor-President Josh Guillory spoke on inquiries back in October of 2020.

An 11-member committee, made up of five City Council representatives, five members of Mayor-President Josh Guillory’s administration and a representative from Lafayette Economic Development Authority, will qualify the response. Any one of the members can be appointed. The notification of the selection is expected no later than Mid-March.