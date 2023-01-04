LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Residents of north Lafayette are being asked to go online and complete a community survey on the needs of the area.

Lafayette Consolidated Government Chief of Minority Affairs Carlos Harvin says the online survey is available now.

He says the survey initially ran for a month from December to November and says 700 people responded but the Northside has 50,000 people.

Now he’s hoping an extension will hopefully bring in more responses.

“We said if we got 10 percent, if we got 5,000 people to fill in those surveys then we would have a good sampling of what most of the community feels,” Harvin said.

According to Harvin, the majority of the responses were from residents wanting to see more development.

“As we see development happening on the southside and other parts of Lafayette, we want to see that same kind of development on the northside,” he explained.

To add to the effort to get more input, Harvin says LCG is working to place laptops at the upcoming MLK celebration.

He says the survey will remain open to the public through Jan. 22, 2023.

Click here for access