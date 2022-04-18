LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Lafayette City Marshal’s Office received a grant of over $30,000 to upgrade their body cameras, according to a press release from their office.

The Small, Rural and Tribal Body Worn Cameras (SRT BWC) program was impressed by the Lafayette City Marshal’s Office’s commitment to its body-worn camera program and awarded the office a $34,315 grant to cover costs related to the upgrade of body cams, according to the release.

“The Lafayette City Marshal’s Office deputies already had body cams, but we needed an upgrade,” Marshal Reggie Thomas said. “This grant allowed us to purchase much advanced equipment, which will increase not only our accountability, safety, but also continue ensuring we are serving our community with transparency.”

The body cams acquired with the grant funds are the Axon Body Cam3s. These body cameras among many other features; they will allow supervisors to watch the camera footage as it records live, they’ll provide GPS location during foot pursuits, and the cameras will store the footage in a cloud thru Axon, and not directly stored at the agency.

The body cameras have been ordered and will be issued to the deputies in the upcoming month. The SRT BWC Grant is a matching grant. The Lafayette City Marshal’s Office will match the award and purchase 21 cameras plus the licenses.