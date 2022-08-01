LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Lafayette City Marshal, Reggie Thomas, and team are partnering with YMCA and the Rotary Club of Lafayette South to host the Second Annual Backpack Giveaway.

On Saturday, August 6, 2022, the Second Annual Backpack Giveaway will be hosted at 9 am in the Destiny of Faith Church parking lot, located at 409 Patterson Street. In order to take advantage of the giveaway, the child must be present with the parents.

There will be a drive thru set up, allowing everyone to remain in their vehicles while the backpacks are being handed out. The Lafayette City Marshal’s Office was able to increase the amount of supplies and backpacks this year.