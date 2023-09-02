LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Lafayette city marshal has been awarded the prestigious “Marshal of the Year” award at the 2023 Annual Training Conference of National Constable and Marshals Association.

Lafayette City Marshal Reggie Thomas received honors on Aug. 31 by being awarded “Marshal of the Year” at the annual NCMA. Thomas was was also appointed as the Board Chairman of the National Constable and Marshals Association.

Serving in law enforcement since 1990, Thomas has served in many roles such as patrol officer, narcotics agent, training director, homicide detective, and precinct commander. He also graduated from the FBI Academy in 2011 and in January 2016 was appointed as the Lafayette Interim Chief of Police, before remaining as the cities first Deputy Chief of Police.

Thomas was also the first African-American to be elected to the Lafayette city marshal position, a role he has commanded since 2020.