LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Lafayette City Marshal gives a thumbs up to the building being proposed for his department to relocate.

The Lemoine building at 214 Jefferson Street is being proposed for the city marshal and city court to relocate. The building was once occupied by the food delivery service Waitr.

“The Lemoine building is in great shape and I think that building will be a permanent move and that’s what we want,” said Thomas. “For security reasons, the building has to be secure. We also have to have parking,” Marshal Reggie Thomas stated.

The Marshal explained he recently did a walkthrough of the Lemoine building.

“At one particular time it was a bankruptcy court building. A lot of it’s setup is already set up for court. Of course, you will need a lot of changes. You’ll need architectural changes, but those kind of things can be made,” said Thomas.

The city council’s ordinance calls for $9.5 million for the relocation. The ordinance does not specify a relocation site, only a cost.