LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette City Councilman Glenn Lazard announced his decision to not seek reelection for City Council seat.

In a press release on Thursday Aug. 3 Lazard said, “It is with a heavy heart and deep regret that I announce that, due to personal reasons, I will not be a candidate for reelection to the Lafayette City Council,”

He then said, “It has been an honor and privilege to serve and represent the wonderful residents, business owners and other stakeholders of the City of Lafayette in general and District 5 in particular.”

Lazard has served as a Lafayette City Councilman since 2019.