LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — On Tuesday, changes to an ordinance for short-term rentals go before the Lafayette City Council once again. There are three changes now on the table.

Lafayette short-term rental owner and Lafayette Tourism Lodging Association organizer, Mike Bass says the council will consider changes including doing away with the proposed ban under certain conditions.

Bass states that earlier, the council was given two short-term rental proposals. Now, the council is down to one ordinance with several proposed add-ons to consider.

“One would ban it in residential areas; but if you ask your neighbor’s permission you could still do it. You would have to ask like 12 neighbors, and you would have to ask them every year,” said Bass.

In general, Bass says he supports the amendment approving short-term rentals. However, that option is loaded with restrictions.

“No matter which amendment they pass would prohibit people from renting their own property for less than 30 days even; if they live there and even if you live there and it’s a garage apartment in your backyard,” Bass added.

Bass believes Lafayette needs to start small and not with a pile of restrictions.

“It’s too much. It’s too far and we think it’s government at its worst,” Bass noted.

In fact, he says a study by the association found the economic impact of short-term rentals from tourism to other things is in the millions.

“It’s $76.5 million. So, we think it’s a huge chance to throw this market into turmoil with no data really knowing what we should be doing,” Bass said.

